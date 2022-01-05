US slaps sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Dodik over 'destabilizing' moves

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and a television network close to him, accusing him of threatening a fragile 25-year-old peace with his secessionist moves.

"Milorad Dodik's destabilizing corrupt activities and attempts to dismantle the Dayton Peace Accords, motivated by his own self-interest, threaten the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the entire region," Brian Nelson, the under secretary of the treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.