UrduPoint.com

US Startup Aims To Transform Pet Food With Lab-made Chow

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

US startup aims to transform pet food with lab-made chow

Boulder, United States, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :Cloudy liquid bubbling in glass tubes is key to a US startup's hopes of remaking the pet food industry by growing nutritional chow in a lab.

Most pet food includes animal protein, which requires the slaughter of animals and is ultimately a source of planet-warming gases.

Rich Kelleman's Colorado-based bond Pet Foods, however, is aiming to sidestep both pitfalls by making those same proteins in a biotech process.

His inspiration comes in part from his own disgust over the treatment of livestock on its way to the food supply.

He was also shocked when he read a study showing that pets in the US consume as many calories sourced from animals as France's population, which numbers more than 65 million.

Livestock's impact on climate change added to his resolve, as raising animals for food is responsible for a whopping 14.5 percent of human-linked greenhouse gas emissions, according to UN data.

But vegetables alone aren't necessarily enough nutrition for cats and dogs.

Kelleman was convinced by research that if a company could "crack the code" for lab-grown pet food there would be a market for it.

"For dogs and cats, it has to be palatable, but it doesn't have to look like a fully formed steak or breast," Kelleman told AFP during a visit to the startup.

"It's not about the mouth feel; the sizzle; the taste, and the texture that have to be so precise for people to embrace it." In development, Kelleman's startup drew blood from a pedigree chicken, extracted DNA from the sample and inserted it into a microbe.

The resulting microbe was added to a fermenter to produce lab-grown animal proteins.

"It sounds like a weird, strange process, but it is something that has been around for quite a while," Kelleman said.

- Nutty, with a hint of cheese - His dog, Rumples, seems to enjoy it.

And an AFP reporter given a sample noticed its nutty flavor that includes notes of parmesan cheese.

But the company has many hurdles to cross in its quest to become the new normal in pet food.

First is the price, because even environment-loving "dog moms" watch their budgets when it comes to the cost of kibble.

Using fermentation tanks has enabled Bond to cut the cost of protein to $5 per kilogram (2.2 Pounds) from $100 per kilogram.

Chief technology officer Tony Day says the price can be driven even lower.

It is expected to take at least two years, though, of tests and evaluation to assure regulators that the kill-free pet food is a safe and viable.

Bond is aiming to sell their proteins to pet food makers by the second half of 2023.

A crucial question is whether the lab-grown pet food passes the smell test with humans concerned about the well-being of their animal friends.

In a park not far from the startup in the Colorado city Boulder, dog owners were interested but wary.

"I'd like to think I could give my dogs real meat protein without harming the planet," Rochelle Loughry said while watching her two Australian Shepherds.

"In theory it looks good, but we should know if, in the long term, the benefits are the same as with real meat," said another dog owner Jason Ackermann.

Meat in pet food often arouses fierce debate.

Greg Okin received raging criticism from both conservatives and animal rights activists for his academic study of pet protein consumption, which helped inspire Kelleman's startup.

"I think the fear was that I was telling people kill their cats and dogs, or not feed them, which is not what I was saying at all," said Okin, a professor at the environment institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.

"I got a lot of hate."

Related Topics

Technology United Nations France Company Visit Los Angeles Same Boulder Price Gas Market All From Industry Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th September 2021

47 minutes ago
 UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion ..

UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion in 2020

6 hours ago
 Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-fina ..

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-final ticket against Sharjah

7 hours ago
 Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 ..

Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 patients: SEHA

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

8 hours ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.