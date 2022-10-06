UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Fall Modestly After Big Back-to-back Gains

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

U.S. stocks fall modestly after big back-to-back gains

NEW YORK, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks fell modestly on Wednesday after two days of pronounced gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 42.45 points, or 0.14 percent, to 30,273.87. The S&P 500 declined 7.65 points, or 0.20 percent, to 3,783.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 27.77 points, or 0.25 percent, to 11,148.64.

Eight of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with utilities and real estate down 2.25 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Energy rose 2.06 percent, the best-performing group.

The above market moves followed a strong two-day run on Wall Street that saw the Dow rally more than 1,500 points over the previous two sessions, supported by market hopes that the Federal Reserve could pivot to a less aggressive stance sooner than expected.

Related Topics

Stocks Market Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

45 minutes ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

1 hour ago
 No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Isl ..

No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Islamabad: Ruling Coalition

1 hour ago
 Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: I ..

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.