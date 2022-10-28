UrduPoint.com

US Terror Alert In S.Africa 'unfortunate': Ramaphosa

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US terror alert in S.Africa 'unfortunate': Ramaphosa

Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday regretted as "unfortunate" the US embassy's issuing of a warning of a possible weekend "terrorist" attack in the country without consulting his government.

The US embassy on Wednesday posted the alert on its website and identified the potential target as Sandton, a suburb in the country's financial hub of Johannesburg.

Sandton, a collection of high-end shops and lofty office blocks and banks, is commonly referred to as the richest square mile on the African continent.

The alert said the attack could occur there on Saturday.

"It is quite unfortunate the US issued that type of warning without having any type of discussion with us," Ramaphosa said during a press conference.

"Any form of alert will come from the government of the republic of South Africa and it is unfortunate that another government should issue such a threat as to send panic amongst our people," said Ramaphosa.

He was answering a question during a joint press conference with the visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Ramaphosa said Pretoria is "working around the clock to verify and to look very closely at this message that came from the United States".

- Parade proceeding - The embassy said the US government had "received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg".

The alert was quickly shared on social media and on WhatsApp groups across Johannesburg.

Pretoria had on Wednesday appeared to downplay the alert, calling it "part of the US government's standard communication to its citizens".

Asked about Ramaphosa's criticism, a US State Department spokesperson did not respond directly but said the United States believed it was critical to issue alerts "in real time".

"We take seriously our commitment to provide US citizens with clear, timely and reliable information about every country in the world so they can make informed travel decisions," the spokesperson said.

Several alerts have been issued about possible imminent attacks in South Africa in recent years, but none have materialised.

A respected local news website, News24, cited unnamed sources Thursday suggesting that a gay parade slated for Saturday in Sandton and a comedy show by a leading South African comedian of Jewish descent could have been the potential targets.

Organisers of the Johannesburg Pride vowed to forge ahead with the parade, which is returning after a two-year break due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The event "has not been directly threatened, nor have we received any communication from outside parties other than what the media assumed via the US embassy's website," they said in a statement.

"Gay pride began as a defiant campaign, and we will not be subjected to any threats based on sexual orientation and gender identity. We believe that all lives matter," they said.

"It is critical for us to occupy the space we intend to occupy on October 29. We must take to the streets and... assert our visibility," they added.

- 'Very concerned' - The News24 website said ongoing peace talks between warring Ethiopian parties in the capital Pretoria had also been "flagged by South Africa's intelligence agencies as a potential target".

"We are very concerned about terrorism," Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said Thursday.

"Our security organs are paying attention to this matter." South Africa is helping neighbouring Mozambique fight an Islamist insurgency and has deployed more than 1,000 troops there since July last year.

The US embassy on Sunday also issued a security alert in Nigeria, urging US citizens there to limit their movements due to an "elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja".

After the United States and Britain issued a similar security alert in 2016, South Africa reacted angrily to what it described as "attempts to generate perceptions of government ineptitude, alarmist impressions and public hysteria on the basis of a questionable single source".

Related Topics

Africa Attack Terrorist Prime Minister World Social Media Threatened Alert Abuja Gay Pretoria Johannesburg South Africa United States Mozambique Nigeria Hub May July October Sunday 2016 Jew Media Event All From Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

1 hour ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

1 hour ago
 Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Ou ..

Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Outskirts - Russian Military

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose informatio ..

Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose information about Arshad's departure, ki ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to formulate independent commission to invest ..

Govt to formulate independent commission to investigate Arshad Sharif's murder: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.