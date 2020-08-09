US to begin highest level Taiwan visit in decades

Taipei, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :A senior member of US President Donald Trump's administration will land in Taiwan Sunday for Washington's highest level visit since switching diplomatic recognition to China in 1979, a move Beijing has condemned.

During the three-day trip Health Secretary Alex Azar will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, an advocate for Taiwan being recognised as a sovereign nation who is loathed by China's leaders.

Azar is the most senior cabinet member to visit Taiwan in decades and it comes as relations between the world's two biggest economic powers plunge to historic lows.

Washington has billed the trip as an opportunity to learn from Taiwan's fight against the coronavirus and to celebrate its progressive values.

"This trip is a recognition of Taiwan's success in combating COVID-19 and a testament to the shared beliefs that open and democratic societies are best equipped to combating disease threats like COVID-19," a health and human services department official told reporters ahead of the visit.

Beijing balks at any recognition of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory and vows to one day seize, by force if necessary.

Last week it described Azar's visit as a threat to "peace and stability" while China's defence minister warned against Washington making any "dangerous moves".

As well as meeting Tsai, Azar will hold talks with his counterpart Chen Shih-chung and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

He will also meet coronavirus experts and give a speech to public health students as well as alumni of a training programme with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Taiwan has become a poster child for defeating the coronavirus thanks to a well honed track and tracing programme as well as firm border controls.

Despite its proximity and economic links to China it has recorded fewer than 500 infections and seven deaths.

In contrast the US has recorded the most deaths in the world with more than 160,000 fatalities.