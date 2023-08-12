Open Menu

US Town Herndon Proclaims Aug 14 As 'Pakistan Independence Day'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2023 | 02:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Town Council of Herndon, a town in the US state of Virginia, has declared August 14 as 'Pakistan Independence Day'.

Naila Alam, a Pakistani-American member of Herndon Town Council, communicated the 7-member body's decision to Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, during a meeting at the Pakistani embassy here.

She also presented to the Pakistani envoy the proclamation signed by Mayor Sheila Olem of Herndon, Virginia.

Naila is the first Pakistani-American to have been elected twice for their own Council in Herdon, Virginia.

Ambassador Masood Khan felicitated Alam over the fruition of her efforts which clearly reflected her deep love for the country of her origin, saying that the move would help cement Pak-US ties, according to a Pakistani embassy press release.

Naila said, "It is a matter of great honour for her to get elected twice to serve the people of her town, which has a population of about 25,000.

" She said that she was committed to working for bringing the people of the two countries closer to each other.

The proclamation said, "The Town of Herndon takes great pride in being the home of many Pakistani-Americans and on this occasion, our community celebrates the hopes, dreams, and vital contributions of Americans of Pakistani origin across all aspects of our society." "Therefore, the Mayor of the Town of Herndon, Virginia, hereby proclaims the 14th day of August, as Pakistan Independence Day in the Town of Herndon, celebrates the 76th anniversary of Pakistan's independence, and encourages our residents to learn more about the history and culture of Pakistan ~ honouring their contributions to the Herndon community."Ambassador Masood Khan wished Naila even greater success in her political career as well as her social and humanitarian endeavours.

