US warns of 'global security' risks of Russia aggression in Ukraine: State Dept

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart that Russian aggression against Ukraine threatened security and the global economy, Washington said Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken underscored the global security and economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine and conveyed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way forward," said State Department spokesman Ned price, after Blinken's phone call with Foreign Minister Wang Yi.