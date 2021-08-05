UrduPoint.com

USA's Nageotte Wins Women's Pole Vault Olympic Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Tokyo, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Katie Nageotte won the women's pole vault on Thursday to give the United States only their fifth track and field gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 30-year-old won with a clearance of 4.90 metres.

Russian Anzhelika Sidorova won silver with 4.85m whilst Britain's Holly Bradshaw took the bronze with the same height.

Defending champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece bowed out with a best clearance of 4.80m.

