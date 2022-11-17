UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Considers Allowing Fuel Price Adjustment Every 5 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Vietnam considers allowing fuel price adjustment every 5 days

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Vietnam considers a new price mechanism to adjust fuel prices every five days instead of the current 10-day cycle to address a number of issues that resulted in sporadic fuel shortages across the country in recent months, local media reported Thursday.

This would help solve the discrepancy between fuel prices in domestic and international markets and be more in sync with fuel trading activities, the local newspaper Vietnam news reported, citing local experts and traders.

It's not possible for traders to sustain the current 10-day cycle as prices continued to fluctuate almost daily in the international market, Vietnamese economist Vu Vinh Phu said.

"We must start making the transition to a full market-driven mechanism, one in which prices can be adjusted every five days or even every day. It's in the best interests of all stakeholders including traders, retailers and consumers," he said.

Shorter price cycles, three to five days at most, were only the first step in bringing domestic fuel prices to the same level as the international market, eliminating a delay that encourages some traders to hold onto their stocks to wait for higher prices, the newspaper said. A recent fuel shortage in Vietnam's major cities including Ho Chi Minh City and the capital Hanoi has seen a number of gas stations shut down or on limited sales.

Related Topics

Shortage Same Price Vinh Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Stocks Gas Market Media All Best

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

31 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

42 minutes ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

46 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

51 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

55 minutes ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.