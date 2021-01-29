Vietnam records nine new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported nine new cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday morning, all locally transmitted, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases were all recorded in northern regions, including four in Hai Duong province, two in Quang Ninh province, and one each in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, Bac Ninh province and Hai Phong city, said the ministry.

All the new infections are related to the outbreaks in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, where 84 new locally transmitted cases, including 73 in Hai Duong and 11 in Quang Ninh, were reported on Thursday.

The new cases brought the total confirmed cases in the country to 1,651 with 35 deaths as of 6 a.m. local time.

As many as 1,430 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that over 21,000 people are being quarantined and monitored.

At a virtual meeting held late Thursday, Vietnamese Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long asked relevant units to establish three hospitals specifically for COVID-19 treatment in Hai Duong where the cases have been surging and may involve the new COVID-19 variant discovered in Britain.

Regarding the human resources serving these hospitals, experienced medical staff from central Da Nang city, who engaged in tackling the city's COVID-19 outbreak in July, have been sent to Hai Duong to offer their support.

The Ministry of Health is sparing no effort in curbing the current outbreaks with maximum assistance from the central administration, Long stressed.

He also requested that all passengers who have traveled via Van Don international airport in Quang Ninh and through Chi Linh city in Hai Duong since Jan. 15 must contact medical agencies to take COVID-19 tests and conduct self-quarantine.