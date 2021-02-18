Vietnam reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 2,347 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Thursday, all locally transmitted, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,347, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were detected in the northern Hai Duong province, the country's largest COVID-19 hotspot at the moment.

As many as 1,605 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 144,100 people are being quarantined and monitored.

Localities nationwide are promptly applying measures to control the virus from spreading further after the seven-day Lunar New Year Festival.

Notably, authorities of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi announced on Thursday that people who arrived from Hai Duong and other areas with active cases would be tested for the corona-virus.

Meanwhile, the southern Ho Chi Minh City and some northern localities have barred entry for people coming from Hai Duong.

The moves came as the pandemic situation in Hai Duong turned more complicated with new infections reported in all cities of the province.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections hit Vietnam on Jan. 28, with 755 community cases so far confirmed in 13 cities and provinces, according to the ministry.