Vietnam reports 24 new local COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam reported 24 new COVID-19 cases from 6 p.m. local time Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 4,833, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases were all locally transmitted and detected in northern localities, including 15 in Bac Giang province, six in Dien Bien province, two in Hai Duong province and one in Bac Ninh province.

All of them are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

As many as 2,689 patients have so far recovered, and over 129,500 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of Friday morning, Vietnam has recorded a total of 3,355 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 1,785 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the ministry