UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Reports 24 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:50 AM

Vietnam reports 24 new local COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam reported 24 new COVID-19 cases from 6 p.m. local time Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 4,833, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases were all locally transmitted and detected in northern localities, including 15 in Bac Giang province, six in Dien Bien province, two in Hai Duong province and one in Bac Ninh province.

All of them are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

As many as 2,689 patients have so far recovered, and over 129,500 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of Friday morning, Vietnam has recorded a total of 3,355 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 1,785 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the ministry

Related Topics

Hai Duong Bac Giang Vietnam April All From P

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

10 hours ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

11 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

11 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

13 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.