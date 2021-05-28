Vietnam reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 40 new COVID-19 cases from 6 p.m. local time Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 6,356, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases, which are all community infections, included 30 in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, eight in the northern Lang Son province, and one each in the northern Thai Binh province and the southern Long An province.

Of the eight cases in Lang Son, seven were detected after the patients developed symptoms of coughing and fever. The cases in other localities are all contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infection reported earlier.

As of Friday morning, Vietnam has recorded a total of 4,864 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 3,294 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.