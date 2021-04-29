UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Reports Cases Of Indian Covid Variant, New Community Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

Vietnam reports cases of Indian Covid variant, new community outbreak

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Vietnam has detected four cases of a Covid-19 variant believed to be behind a devastating surge of the virus in India, state media said Thursday.

Separately, the country also reported its first community outbreak in weeks on Thursday.

Vietnam has so far kept case numbers low -- reporting 2,910 of them and 35 deaths -- thanks to mass quarantines and extensive contact tracing.

All four of those infected with the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, which was first found in India, had recently traveled from the South Asian country and were quarantined upon arrival in Vietnam.

"The genetic sequencing results of four out of five Covid-19 patients arriving from India showed that the patients have been infected with the Indian strain of the virus," Lao Dong newspaper said Thursday.

The results of a fifth person tested will be known on Friday.

The discovery of the variant came as more than 1,000 people in a village in Ha Nam province, close to Hanoi, were put under lockdown Thursday.

A man who returned home to the area from Japan tested positive for Covid-19 this week after a 14-day quarantine and gave the virus to his family, according to the ministry of health.

A total of six people in the area, including the man who returned from Japan, have tested positive, the ministry said.

Media reports said infections had also been found in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and northern Hung Yen province.

The last community outbreak, centred around the northern city of Hai Duong, was successfully contained last month.

But the country has been on high alert after a spiralling outbreak in parts of Southeast Asia including Cambodia and Laos, which both share a border with Vietnam.

Vietnam begins a four-day public holiday on Friday and holiday hotspots are expected to be packed.

Related Topics

India Alert Man Hai Duong Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Japan Cambodia Laos Vietnam Border Family Media From Share Asia

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing of illegal assets case aga ..

36 minutes ago

Iran Bans Travel Abroad for 20 Citizens Involved i ..

36 minutes ago

UN Says Following With Concern Shelling Between Ta ..

36 minutes ago

NATO Headquarters Confirms Start of 'Orderly' With ..

36 minutes ago

UPDATE - Turkish Foreign Minister Says Greek Cypri ..

36 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree to Organize Joint Bor ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.