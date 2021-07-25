UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam's Daily COVID-19 Infections Hit New High For 3 Straight Days

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 infections hit new high for 3 straight days

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:Vietnam's daily COVID-19 infections hit a new high for the third day in a row with 9,256 new cases on Saturday, surging from Friday's 7,307, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections included 9,225 locally transmitted and 31 imported, bringing the total tally to 90,934 with 370 deaths, the ministry said.

Among the community cases, 5,396 were reported in the southern epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 1,892 in the southern Long An province, and 785 in the southern Binh Duong province.

Nationwide, 17,583 COVID-19 patients have recovered, up 2,047 from Friday.

As of Saturday, Vietnam had registered a total of 88,762 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 87,192 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam April From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

39 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.