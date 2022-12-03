UrduPoint.com

Vlahovic Starts For Serbia As Swiss Lose Sommer To Illness

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Doha, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Striker Dusan Vlahovic makes his first start of the World Cup for Serbia in Friday's must-win game against Switzerland following a groin injury that has limited him to just one substitute appearance in Qatar.

Vlahovic takes the place of midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic and joins Aleksandar Mitrovic in attack for Serbia in the only change from the 3-3 draw with Cameroon.

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer is unavailable due to illness as Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel fills in, with defender Nico Elvedi also missing for the same reason.

Fabian Schaer deputises for Elvedi alongside Manuel Akanji at the back, while Xherdan Shaqiri returns having missed the 1-0 loss to Brazil, reportedly because of a thigh problem.

Switzerland will advance with a draw if Cameroon fail to beat Brazil in the night's other Group G match.

Starting line-ups: Serbia (3-4-1-2) Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Dusan Tadic (capt); Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic Coach: Dragan Stojkovic (SRB) Switzerland (4-3-3) Gregor Kobel; Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schaer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Djibril Sow; Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo Coach: Murat Yakin (SUI) Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG)

