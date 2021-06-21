Voting kicks off for general elections in Ethiopia after delay

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :-- Millions of Ethiopians started voting on early Monday morning in the sixth general elections to choose from more than 9,000 parliamentary and regional council candidates.

The twice-postponed elections are being held in seven of the 10 regional states, with voters expected to choose candidates vying for 440 of the 547 parliamentary seats in the East African country.

The National Electoral board of Ethiopia, Ethiopia's agency to manage elections, had previously disclosed security and logistical challenges as well as faulty ballots and electoral malpractices, which had forced it to postpone the voting over 107 of the 547 parliamentary seats.

Ethiopians are also to choose candidates from 46 regional and national parties, with the ruling Prosperity Party widely expected to win the polls.

Preliminary results of the voting are set to be announced within five days after the end of it.