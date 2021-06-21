UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Voting Kicks Off For General Elections In Ethiopia After Delay

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Voting kicks off for general elections in Ethiopia after delay

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :-- Millions of Ethiopians started voting on early Monday morning in the sixth general elections to choose from more than 9,000 parliamentary and regional council candidates.

The twice-postponed elections are being held in seven of the 10 regional states, with voters expected to choose candidates vying for 440 of the 547 parliamentary seats in the East African country.

The National Electoral board of Ethiopia, Ethiopia's agency to manage elections, had previously disclosed security and logistical challenges as well as faulty ballots and electoral malpractices, which had forced it to postpone the voting over 107 of the 547 parliamentary seats.

Ethiopians are also to choose candidates from 46 regional and national parties, with the ruling Prosperity Party widely expected to win the polls.

Preliminary results of the voting are set to be announced within five days after the end of it.

Related Topics

Ethiopia From Million

Recent Stories

Court allows interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad police launch helpline, set up desk to l ..

20 minutes ago

No safe heavens for Talibans in Pakistan, says Sha ..

1 hour ago

US should find political solution before leaving A ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

2 hours ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.