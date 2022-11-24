UrduPoint.com

Walmart Manager Kills Six In Latest US Mass Shooting

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Walmart manager kills six in latest US mass shooting

Chesapeake, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :A 31-year-old overnight manager at Walmart shot and killed six people at a store bustling with Thanksgiving holiday shoppers before turning the pistol on himself, authorities said Wednesday, in America's second high-profile mass shooting in four days.

Four other people remained hospitalized in unknown condition following the Tuesday night rampage in Chesapeake, Virginia, police chief Mark Solesky said.

The gunman is believed to have died of a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," Solesky told reporters, adding that the motive behind the country's latest outburst of gun violence was not yet known.

City authorities identified the shooter as Chesapeake resident Andre Bing, saying he was armed with one handgun and multiple magazines. Walmart confirmed in a statement that Bing was an overnight team lead, employed with the company since 2010.

An employee named Briana Tyler -- who survived the attack -- earlier described scenes of terror as the store manager entered a staff break room, and opened fire.

"He wasn't aiming at anybody specifically," Tyler told ABC's "Good Morning America" program. "He just literally started shooting throughout the entire break room and I watched multiple people just drop down to the floor, whether they were trying to duck for cover or they were hit." She said the gunman looked right at her and fired but missed by mere inches. "He didn't say a word, he didn't say anything at all," Tyler said.

The assault came two days before the quintessential American family holiday Thursday and on the heels of a weekend gun attack at an LGBTQ club in Colorado that killed five people.

And fewer than 10 days before this shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, three students at the University of Virginia who played on its football team were killed November 13 by a classmate after a field trip.

President Joe Biden called the attack senseless and said "there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving."

