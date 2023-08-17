Open Menu

Wang Yi Addresses 7th China-South Asia Expo Opening Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Wang Yi addresses 7th China-South Asia Expo opening ceremony

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the expo and also the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative and the neighborhood diplomacy featuring amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness.

"Over the past decade, we have consolidated solidarity and cooperation to safeguard regional security and the development environment. We have continued to build the Belt and Road and made gratifying progress in connectivity, infrastructure, trade and investment. We have carried out in-depth friendly exchanges, adhered to the principle of openness and inclusiveness, and built a multi-level platform for people-to-people exchanges," Wang said.

He stressed that China stands ready to work with South Asian countries to strengthen solidarity and coordination, foster new development drivers, build a community of development, and contribute to enduring peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Wang made suggestions on cooperation in four areas: deepening strategic mutual trust, deepening connectivity, deepening economic and trade cooperation, and deepening people-to-people exchanges.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou, Nepalese Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang attended the opening ceremony.

All parties thanked China for creating an efficient cooperation platform to help South Asian countries catch a ride on China's fast train of development, and expected to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with China and contribute to regional openness, inclusiveness, peace, stability and mutual development.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Road Kunming Progress Vietnam National University Asia

Recent Stories

UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic ..

UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic year with the highest academic ..

52 seconds ago
 Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached ..

Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED1.4 billion in July 2023

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 bill ..

Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 billion in July 2023

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

59 minutes ago
 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadersh ..

8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oc ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

1 hour ago
DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into v ..

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into vandalism on churches

3 hours ago
 Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Se ..

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath ..

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

3 hours ago
 Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to ..

Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous