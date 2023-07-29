Open Menu

Wildfires, Extreme Weather Grip Italy

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Wildfires, extreme weather grip Italy

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Wildfires raging in Southern Italy began to spread North on Friday as the country remained in the grips of bouts of record-setting severe weather.

Much of the Southern island of Sicily had suffered from widespread wildfires in recent days, and on Friday similar blazes were reported to be spreading on the Italian mainland, in the Southern regions of Calabria and Apulia. On Friday, Apulia, the heel on Italy's boot-shaped peninsula, formally requested "emergency" status for the fires there, something that would give the region access to extra funds to confront the issue.

All told, more than 50,000 hectares of land had gone up in flames since the start of the year, according to a report released on Friday by the environmental lobby group Legambiente.

The situation remained most critical in Sicily, where around 80 percent of the scorched areas are located, the Legambiente report said. The region has reportedly seen rolling blackouts in recent days as the electricity network struggled to keep up with increased demand for power, with parts of the system, including power lines, damaged by the record heat and fires.

Other parts of the island suffered from a lack of access to clean drinking water earlier in the week, though water supply returned to normal by late Friday, according to local media reports.

Earlier on Friday, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella toured a church near the Sicilian capital of Palermo after it had been severely damaged by fires. Mattarella called the damaged structure "an open wound" for the country.

Much of the Northern part of Italy, meanwhile, was still being battered by intense thunderstorms.

Six Northern regions remained on emergency alert due to heavy rainfall, risk of flash floods, hail and falling trees, according to weather monitoring sites.

In an unexpected weather-related twist, the Marmolada ridge in the Dolomite Mountains in the Italian Alps saw a fresh coat of snow this week. Though temperatures have been higher than normal even at high altitudes, they remained beneath freezing above 3,000 meters (nearly 10,000 feet), and high humidity resulted in an unusual July snowfall this week.

During a prolonged heatwave in 2022, the Marmolada area earned worldwide headlines after a glacier collapsed, killing 11 mountaineers and injuring eight others.

Southern and Central Italy, which experienced record-high temperatures last week, saw a slight decline in temperatures over the last several days, with daytime high temperatures dipping into the low 30s degrees Celsius. At one point last week, 23 of Italy's 27 largest cities were under "red" alert, meaning there were health risks even for young and healthy individuals. As of Friday, there were no cities left on "red" or "orange" alerts (an "orange" alert represents health risks for the elderly and those with health problems).

But one city, Perugia, is expected to ascend to that status on Saturday and nine more will be added on Sunday, including the capital Rome. The cooler weather pushed South by the thunderstorms in the North over the last few days will be displaced by another hot weather system from Africa, meteorological sites said.

Related Topics

Africa Weather Snow Electricity Water Young Orange Alert Perugia Palermo Rome Hail Italy July Sunday Church Media From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

8 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

8 hours ago
UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

17 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

17 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

17 hours ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

17 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous