Xander Schauffele wins Olympics golf gold

Kawagoe, Japan, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Xander Schauffele won the Olympic men's golf tournament on Sunday by one shot from surprise silver medallist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia.

The American world number five finished on 18-under par 266 after carding a 67 while South African-born veteran Sabbatini shot a stunning course-record 10-under par final round of 61.

There is a seven-man playoff for bronze.