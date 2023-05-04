Lusaka, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Dozens of heavily armed police officers on Wednesday raided the residence of Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu and impounded cars they said were allegedly stolen by the ex-first lady.

Police said they had "instituted investigations" following a report of theft of three vehicles and "managed to locate the properties at Mrs (Esther) Lungu's residence" in an upmarket suburb of the capital, Lusaka.

Lungu's wife allegedly took the vehicles -- a Mitsubishi truck and two small Toyota sedans -- from a woman in August last year, police said.

The victim, who was named but not further described, was made to surrender the vehicles after being driven to the ex-first lady's residence, police spokesman Danny Mwale said.

Scores of Lungu's supporters mainly from the former governing Patriotic Front party descended on the house in a show of solidarity, an AFP reporter saw.

Witnesses said police used an angle grinder to force open the gate, before going in to search and seize cars parked inside Lungu's yard.

In a statement to the police, according to a family spokesman, the ex-first lady said she had been given custody of the cars in lieu of hundreds of thousands of Dollars she gave to a niece for safekeeping in September 2021, a month after her husband left office.

In August 2021 Lungu lost elections to President Hakainde Hichilema, who before winning the vote by a landslide was a veteran opposition leader.