UrduPoint.com

Zambia Police Raid Ex-president's House

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Zambia police raid ex-president's house

Lusaka, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Dozens of heavily armed police officers on Wednesday raided the residence of Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu and impounded cars they said were allegedly stolen by the ex-first lady.

Police said they had "instituted investigations" following a report of theft of three vehicles and "managed to locate the properties at Mrs (Esther) Lungu's residence" in an upmarket suburb of the capital, Lusaka.

Lungu's wife allegedly took the vehicles -- a Mitsubishi truck and two small Toyota sedans -- from a woman in August last year, police said.

The victim, who was named but not further described, was made to surrender the vehicles after being driven to the ex-first lady's residence, police spokesman Danny Mwale said.

Scores of Lungu's supporters mainly from the former governing Patriotic Front party descended on the house in a show of solidarity, an AFP reporter saw.

Witnesses said police used an angle grinder to force open the gate, before going in to search and seize cars parked inside Lungu's yard.

In a statement to the police, according to a family spokesman, the ex-first lady said she had been given custody of the cars in lieu of hundreds of thousands of Dollars she gave to a niece for safekeeping in September 2021, a month after her husband left office.

In August 2021 Lungu lost elections to President Hakainde Hichilema, who before winning the vote by a landslide was a veteran opposition leader.

Related Topics

Police Vote Vehicles Wife Lusaka Zambia August September Women Family From Toyota Mitsubishi Opposition

Recent Stories

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

19 minutes ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

27 minutes ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

25 minutes ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

25 minutes ago
 Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World ..

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.