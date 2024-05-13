02 Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Shah Rukan-e-Alam police have busted two notorious robber and motorcycle lifter gang and arrested six members of the gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched here on Monday
Holding a press conference here, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that special task was given to Shah Rukan-e-Alam police to arrest the criminals involved in snatching valuables and stealing motorcycles in the area.
The police busted the notorious Hussain Raza alias Shana Gang and arrested three members of the gang including the ring leader Hussain Raza alias Shana, Dilawar and Ghulam Raza alias Raja.
Meanwhile, police have also busted the motorcycle lifter Aqib Gang and arrested ring leader Aqib, Muhammad Sajjad and Ramesh.
The CPO maintained that police have recovered looted and stolen valuables of worth Rs 10.7 million including two cars, 21 motorcycles, 12-tola gold ornaments and cash Rs 1.4 million from their possession while four pistols and other weapons have also been recovered from them.Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, CPO added.
