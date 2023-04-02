04 liquor supplier netted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 04 liquor suppliers and recovered 80 bottles and 20 liters of liquor from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

The liquor suppliers were identified as Adnan, Musawar Zahid and Hassan Iqbal.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team adding that the crackdown will be continued against drug dealers and liquor suppliers.