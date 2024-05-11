ECP Refutes False Reports On Reserve Seats Reaction
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed media reports suggesting its reaction to the Punjab Assembly Speaker's ruling on reserve seats as false and unfounded.
An ECP spokesperson stated that the Commission has not responded to the decision regarding the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly's reserve seats, nor has it instructed its legal team on this matter.
Recent Stories
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law
Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies
By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered28 minutes ago
-
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor28 minutes ago
-
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela48 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders55 minutes ago
-
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's stability55 minutes ago
-
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law55 minutes ago
-
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies47 minutes ago
-
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative47 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister47 minutes ago
-
Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial crisis47 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori46 minutes ago
-
District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governance’ program46 minutes ago