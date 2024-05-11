Open Menu

ECP Refutes False Reports On Reserve Seats Reaction

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ECP refutes false reports on reserve seats reaction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed media reports suggesting its reaction to the Punjab Assembly Speaker's ruling on reserve seats as false and unfounded.

An ECP spokesperson stated that the Commission has not responded to the decision regarding the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly's reserve seats, nor has it instructed its legal team on this matter.

