LHC Stops Govt From Distributing Bikes Among Students Till May 13
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 12:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped the Punjab government from distributing bikes among students across Punjab until May 13.
The court also linked the bike draw to its orders and sought a detailed report from the government on the matter for the next hearing.
Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others regarding ineffective measures to control smog.
The court expressed concerns over potential misuse of bikes by male students and emphasized the encouragement of public transport use, prompted by a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission during the proceedings.
The member stated that the Punjab government had initially announced distributing 10,000 electric bikes, but now reduced the number to 1,000, while planning to distribute 19,000 petrol bikes.
Additionally, the member mentioned that crop remnants were still being burned, and although the PDMA previously provided data, it was no longer doing so.
The PDMA representative informed the court that SUPARCO used to provide them with data, but now they were not receiving related information.
At this point, the court ordered the de-sealing of cafes in Johar Town area of the city after they submitted an affidavit. However, the court instructed the counsel for Lahore Development Authority to impose a fine of Rs 1 million if the cafes violated regulations again.
The court noted that cafes were permitted to operate until 11 pm and until midnight on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
