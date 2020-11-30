10 killed, 3 injured in Sangi road mishap

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :At least ten people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Sangi, Panu Aqil, police reported on Sunday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Irfan Samu, a passenger van, going to Karachi from Rahim Yar Khan, turned turtle near Sangi due to high speed.

As a result, some ten people including women and children died on the spot and three others were injured seriously.They were shifted to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.