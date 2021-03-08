10 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari Monday imposed fined on 10 profiteers during past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said that AC City, along with his team, checked various markets and bazaars and found 10 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, the AC imposed a total fine of Rs.51,000 on them and warned the shopkeepers to mend their way of profiteering, otherwise, they would be sent behind bars.