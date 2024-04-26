Open Menu

03 Youngsters Killed After Tractor Trolley Runs Over Motorcycle

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 10:04 PM

Three young men belonging to Sahoo Beraderi were killed after the motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley at Mari Sahu stop in Kabirwala on Friday

The youngsters were going to Kabirwala city from Mari Sahoo village.

All the three persons, aged 20-25 years died on the spot. They were identified as Chaudhry Muhammad Asif, Chaudhry Ijaz Hussain and Chaudhry Mohsin.

Rescuers from Rescue 1122, besides police teams from PS city Kabirwala and PS Bara Meel reached the site and shifted their bodies to Tehsil hospital Kabirwala. Their bodies were later handed over to their heirs.

APP/qbs/ifi

