Drugs Peddler Gets 9 Years Imprisonment

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 10:04 PM

Drugs peddler gets 9 years imprisonment

The District and Sessions Court of Rawalpindi on Friday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Rawalpindi on Friday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler.

Accused Muhammad Abrar was arrested by the Gujar Khan Police with 1,660 grams of hashish.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and arguments by the defence and prosecution counsel, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.

