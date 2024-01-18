1000-kg Adulterated Red Chilies Disposed:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed 1000-kg chillies made from husk during its ongoing action against adulterators in the district.
According to a press release issued by PFA here on Thursday, a food safety team, on a tip-off, raided at two godowns located at Sillanwali road where red chilies were being prepared by coloring the wheat husk.
To which, the team recovered a huge quantity of adulterated red chillies from the godowns and discarded the chilies on the spot.
A case was registered against the adulterators.
