FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from D-Ground feeder linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Barkat Pura feeder connected with 132-KV S-Road grid station, Awan Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Mian Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV GIS grid station, PC-II and Jhang Bazaar feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Dhandra and Ali Housing feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Niamoana feeder connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, al-Barkat feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, al-Fareed and al-Khaliq feeders linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, islam Pura feeder attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, University Town, FDA City, Abu Bakar Block, Samana, Millat Town, Rasool Pur, Jaguar, Kalash, Zafar Fabrics and Super feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Rail Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Akbar Abad feeder linked with 132-KV Allied grid station, Abu Bakar Block feeder attached with 132-KV Gokhuwal grid station, Quran academy Road, Raza Town-I/Chak No.204 feeders connected with 132-KV SPS grid station, Katchery Road and Canal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Lundianwala feeder linked with 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Ali Abad and Maddoana feeders attached with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Akbar, Lal Kothi, Nazir Shaheed, Makkoana, Sultan Alasto, Jaranwala Road, Kararwala, Borstal Jail, Gulab, S-II and Edan Valley feeders connected with 132-KV Scarp colony grid station, Barnala and Kamal Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, F-5 feeder linked with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Khurarianwala City feeder attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Faisalabad, Lahore Road, Aasiyan, Rajoa, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Muazzam Shah, Badshahi Masjid, DHQ, Beeranwala, Usman Abad and Muslim Bazaar feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Langar Makhdoom feeder linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Ahmad Nagar feeder attached with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Barana feeder connected with 132-KV Barana grid station, Johar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon while Noor Shaheed, Langar Makhdoom, Jabbana, Lalian City and Owais Qarni feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (April 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghazi Abad, Ashraf Abad, Chenab Steel, Mughal Pura, Misaq-ul-Mall, Rehmat Abad, Sheikhupura Road, Chenab Limited, Yousuf Abad, Mannanwala, Johar colony and 500-KV Gatti feeders attached with 132-KV Nishatabad new grid station, Nishat Mill-I and Hajwairi Park feeders connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Iqbal Rice Mills, Dawar, Shah Burhan, Jani Shah, Jhok Milliya, Jhang Road, Rajoa, WASA Tube Well, Abdullah Fiber and Faisalabad Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Sitara Sapna and Lasani feeders linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Depot Bazaar feeder attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Jhumra Road feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Chunni Rehan, Sangra, Wallah and Riaz Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 30.

Meanwhile, power supply from Abdullah Shaheed, Ahmad Nagar and Kanwanwala feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. while Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders attached with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Likewise, all feeders connected with 132-KV Sitara Chemical grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30, 2024.