11 ACE Employees Get Promotion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Sindh Chief Secretary, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, Tuesday, granted approval for promotion of 11 officers and employees of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Secretary, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, Tuesday, granted approval for promotion of 11 officers and employees of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).
The approval was granted in a meeting held here with Sindh CS Syed Asif Hyder Shah in chair while Chairmen ACE Farhat Junejo and other relevant officers attended the meeting, said a statement issued here.
The meeting granted approval for promotion of Assistant Director Asad Ali Korai as Deputy Director and Inspectors Zahid Hussain Mirani and Sarfraz Shah as Assistant Directors while eight Assistants- namely Muhammad Parvez Alam, Saleem Abbas Shah, Mir Muhammad Khokhar, Manwar Ali Salro, Nizamuddin, Aurangzeb Abro, Asghar Ali and Muhammad Qamar Ali- were also promoted to the post of Office of Superintendent BPS 17.
Syed Asif Haider Shah, at the occasion, extended felicitations to all the promoted employees.
Recent Stories
LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-81
Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers
Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price
Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC
Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues
Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister
Inferno devastates historic Copenhagen landmark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-814 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers4 minutes ago
-
Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price6 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP9 minutes ago
-
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA9 minutes ago
-
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan6 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister10 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.05m from 326 defaulters in 24 hours6 minutes ago
-
Call for exemplary punishment to accused in Alipur 8 family members murder case5 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case10 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 281 power pilferers in 24 hours5 minutes ago