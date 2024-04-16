11 ACE employees get promotion

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Sindh Chief Secretary, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, Tuesday, granted approval for promotion of 11 officers and employees of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Secretary, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, Tuesday, granted approval for promotion of 11 officers and employees of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The approval was granted in a meeting held here with Sindh CS Syed Asif Hyder Shah in chair while Chairmen ACE Farhat Junejo and other relevant officers attended the meeting, said a statement issued here.

The meeting granted approval for promotion of Assistant Director Asad Ali Korai as Deputy Director and Inspectors Zahid Hussain Mirani and Sarfraz Shah as Assistant Directors while eight Assistants- namely Muhammad Parvez Alam, Saleem Abbas Shah, Mir Muhammad Khokhar, Manwar Ali Salro, Nizamuddin, Aurangzeb Abro, Asghar Ali and Muhammad Qamar Ali- were also promoted to the post of Office of Superintendent BPS 17.

Syed Asif Haider Shah, at the occasion, extended felicitations to all the promoted employees.

