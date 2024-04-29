Justice Babar Dismisses Pleas Seeking His Recusal In Audio Leak Case
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the miscellaneous applications filed by PEMRA, FIA and PTA seeking his recusal from hearing the audio leaks cases
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the miscellaneous applications filed by PEMRA, FIA and PTA seeking his recusal from hearing the audio leaks cases.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 each on Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
However in an identical plea, it summoned Intelligence Bureau's (IB) joint director in personal capacity on next date of hearing, which would be announced later. The court was told that approval to file the miscellaneous plea was given by him.
Justice Babar Sattar heard the identical petitions pertaining to the audio leaks filed by Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib.
Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and Additional Attorney General Munawar Duggal also appeared before the court.
During the course of proceedings, Justice Babar observed that as per the Benazir Bhutto case espionage of the citizens was an illegal act.
The court asked the senior lawyer Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan to assist the bench into the matter on next date of hearing. It said that the lawyer could also submit the comments in written form.
The court observed that the applications seeking transfer of the cases to the other bench was an attempt to humiliate the court proceedings.
The case was then adjourned.
Recent Stories
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel
PTI leaders get interim bail
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update
French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday26 minutes ago
-
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability26 minutes ago
-
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched38 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders get interim bail33 minutes ago
-
Book launching ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)33 minutes ago
-
Foreign travellers laud Pakistani police for extending help in Upper Kohistan landsliding33 minutes ago
-
Committed to resolve issues through dialogue: Rana Ihsaan33 minutes ago
-
AC seizes one pistol for no-verification of arms license33 minutes ago
-
Senators demand probe into social media propaganda on taxing solar consumers33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan values Germany as significant global partner: ambassador33 minutes ago
-
Court testifies four more witnesses against PTI founder33 minutes ago
-
PECA law implementation, regulator's role needs to be reviewed by Senate: Anusha33 minutes ago