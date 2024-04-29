Justice Babar dismisses pleas seeking his recusal in audio leak case

Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the miscellaneous applications filed by PEMRA, FIA and PTA seeking his recusal from hearing the audio leaks cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the miscellaneous applications filed by PEMRA, FIA and PTA seeking his recusal from hearing the audio leaks cases.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 each on Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

However in an identical plea, it summoned Intelligence Bureau's (IB) joint director in personal capacity on next date of hearing, which would be announced later. The court was told that approval to file the miscellaneous plea was given by him.

Justice Babar Sattar heard the identical petitions pertaining to the audio leaks filed by Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and Additional Attorney General Munawar Duggal also appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Babar observed that as per the Benazir Bhutto case espionage of the citizens was an illegal act.

The court asked the senior lawyer Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan to assist the bench into the matter on next date of hearing. It said that the lawyer could also submit the comments in written form.

The court observed that the applications seeking transfer of the cases to the other bench was an attempt to humiliate the court proceedings.

The case was then adjourned.