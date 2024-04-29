Senator Anusha Rehman on Monday urged the Upper House of the Parliament to review the implementation of Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and regulatory body's role to enforce the law for protecting public privacy and security in the digital realm

Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament at the point of order, the former federal minister apprised the House that the legislation was enacted after the auction of spectrum that led to the rise of social media and demanded to place guards against cyber crimes.

She said the law have the provision under it's sections 20&21 address the matters pertaining to cyber bullying, misuse of personal information, fake objectional content related to an individual, misinformation and propaganda.

A penalty upto five years of imprisonment and Rs250,000/- worth fine could be imposed on the violators as per the law, she added.

"It is unjust to claim that there is no law. However, it is pertinent to probe the matters that incapacitated authorities like Federal Investigation (FIA) to play it's enshrined role," Anusha Rehman said.

The Senator noted that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority was mandated to manage the information whereas Federal Investigation Agency was responsible to ensure enforcement.

She urged the House to play it's role in ensuring enforcement of the law.

Meanwhile, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged the Chairman Senate to write to the government to take measures to ensure disbursement of relief to the war-hit families of ex-FATA (federally administered tribal areas) for reconstruction of their houses that got damaged due to the violence.

He urged the Chair to take up the matter to the Prime Minister to release the outstanding funds of Rs 110 billion to be laid to ex-FATA region under the National Finance Commission.

The Chairman Senate while responding to his concern said he could only refer the matter to the government as he was not part of government.

