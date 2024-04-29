Court Testifies Four More Witnesses Against PTI Founder
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Monday testified four more witnesses against the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi the 190 million Pounds Al-Qadir Trust scam reference.
AC Judge Nasor Javed Rana heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The two accused were also produced before the court by the prosecution.
During the hearing, the defence lawyers also concluded the cross- examination of one witness in the case. After this, the further hearing of the case was then adjourned till May 3.
The court has testified a total of 25 witnesses in the case while the cross-examination of 16 has been completed so far.
