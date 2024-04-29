Pakistan Values Germany As Significant Global Partner: Ambassador
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Pakistan's ambassador to Germany Saqlain Syedah attended an event titled “Bridges of Hope-Munich welcomes Pakistan”, as a key note speaker and panelist
BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Pakistan's ambassador to Germany Saqlain Syedah attended an event titled “Bridges of Hope-Munich welcomes Pakistan”, as a key note speaker and panelist.
The aim of the program was to engage Pakistani community in Munich and also present Pakistan as a potential economic and cultural partner for the German public.
The ambassador briefed the audience regarding the endeavours to enhance ties with Germany particularly in fields of mobility of skilled and semi skilled labour from Pakistan into German companies to benefit both countries. She also noted that Pakistan offers an encouraging potential in sectors like renewable energy, IT, R&D and service sectors.
Other speakers included Hans-Joachim Gerber and Dr. Jamila Haq who briefed the audience about their social sector service projects undertaken by the NGO “Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe’ in Pakistan. The said organisation undertakes a variety of social service programmes in areas of health, education, and infrastructure and disaster management.
The gathering was organized by the renowned community member and businessman Arslan Minhas. A large number of community members and German friends in Munich attended the event.
