Open Menu

Pakistan Values Germany As Significant Global Partner: Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Pakistan values Germany as significant global partner: ambassador

Pakistan's ambassador to Germany Saqlain Syedah attended an event titled “Bridges of Hope-Munich welcomes Pakistan”, as a key note speaker and panelist

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Pakistan's ambassador to Germany Saqlain Syedah attended an event titled “Bridges of Hope-Munich welcomes Pakistan”, as a key note speaker and panelist.

The aim of the program was to engage Pakistani community in Munich and also present Pakistan as a potential economic and cultural partner for the German public.

The ambassador briefed the audience regarding the endeavours to enhance ties with Germany particularly in fields of mobility of skilled and semi skilled labour from Pakistan into German companies to benefit both countries. She also noted that Pakistan offers an encouraging potential in sectors like renewable energy, IT, R&D and service sectors.

Other speakers included Hans-Joachim Gerber and Dr. Jamila Haq who briefed the audience about their social sector service projects undertaken by the NGO “Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe’ in Pakistan. The said organisation undertakes a variety of social service programmes in areas of health, education, and infrastructure and disaster management.

The gathering was organized by the renowned community member and businessman Arslan Minhas. A large number of community members and German friends in Munich attended the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Arslan German Germany Munich Event From Labour

Recent Stories

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in ..

Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January

16 minutes ago
 Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: gove ..

Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor

23 minutes ago
 Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's b ..

Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday

23 minutes ago
 Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritio ..

Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability

23 minutes ago
 Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year

35 minutes ago
 Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital ..

Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched

35 minutes ago
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement ..

Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse

37 minutes ago
 Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter ..

Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests

30 minutes ago
 Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says ..

Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel

30 minutes ago
 PTI leaders get interim bail

PTI leaders get interim bail

30 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update

30 minutes ago
 French actor Depardieu released after sexual assau ..

French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan