11 Arrested In Anti-narcotics, Illegal Arms Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Saddar Circle Police arrested 11 suspects and seized a large quantity of narcotics and illegal weapons during multiple operations, conducted under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle Ghazi Asif Ali Baig.

According to a police spokesperson, the crackdown led to the recovery of five 30-bore pistols, 1,285 grams of heroin, 1,100 grams of hashish, 300 grams of crystal meth (ice), and 30 liters of liquor.

In Tanda, SHO Inspector Ejaz Ahmed apprehended Asad Shah and recovered a 30-bore pistol and heroin. In Mangowal, SI Muhammad Aslam arrested Muhammad Saleem and Kabir Hussain, seizing 20 liters of liquor.

SHO Inspector Tauqeer-ul-Hassan of Dolata Nagar Police arrested Ijaz Anwar, Qaiser alias Shera, and Ejaz Ahmed, recovering two pistols, 540 grams of hashish, and 200 grams of ice.

City Jalalpur Jattan Police, led by SHO Inspector Rai Sarfraz Yousaf, arrested Moazzam Ali, Amir Liaq, Irfan, Sufyan, and Mazhar Iqbal, recovering two pistols, 560 grams of hashish, 100 grams of ice, and 10 liters of liquor.Separate cases have been registered against all suspects, and investigations are underway. DSP Baig said the operations reflect the department’s resolve to eradicate drugs and illegal arms.

