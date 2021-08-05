UrduPoint.com

12 More Die Of Covid-19 In KP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:44 PM

The fourth wave of coronavirus is becoming deadly as it claimed 12 lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reported 541 new cases in the province during last 24 hours

According to health department here on Thursday, the number of recoveries in last 24 hours is 171 and the total of recoveries till date is 137039.

The tally of corona detection tests conducted is 11357 and the total of tests conducted so far is 2390318.

The number of total corona cases reported so far is 147026. The number of persons administered second dose of vaccination in last 24 hours is 4886 and total number of vaccination in all categories is 149851.

