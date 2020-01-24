On the special instruction of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a 12-year old Afghan child Seeratullah Wardak has been issued Pakistani visa on medical grounds, a foreign office statement issued here on Friday said

Family of Seeratullah Wardar, who was advised by his doctors to travel to Pakistan for treatment, had appealed Foreign Minister Qureshi, through social media, to help in issuance of the visa on humanitarian grounds.

Seeratullah Wardak, after the issuance of visa, thanked the Foreign Minister in a video message on social media.