128 Kanal State Land Retrieved

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 03:51 PM

128 kanal state land retrieved

The district administration retrieved 128 kanal state land from illegal occupants in three villages

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration retrieved 128 kanal state land from illegal occupants in three villages.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Muhammad Haidar along with police and revenue department conducted an operation and retrieved 72 kanal land in Chak No.

131-RB; 48 kanal in Chak No.126-RB and 8 kanal in Chak No.125-RB.

Later, the land was handed over to Irrigation Department.

Further action against land grabbers was underway.

