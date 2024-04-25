Open Menu

SC Orders Removal Of Barriers Outside Buildings In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 11:05 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the authorities to remove the barriers placed outside various buildings including Chief Minister House, Governor House and Rangers Headquarters in Karachi and present the report in that regard within three days

The directives were issued by the three member SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel while hearing many cases related to encroachments, Nasla Tower and others at the Karachi Registry.

During the hearing, CJP Isa directed the authorities to send court orders to concerned for implementation.

He said the expenses related to the removal of encroachments should be collected from the encroachers.

"If there were a security issue then why are containers not placed inside the Governor House?" the CJP questioned.

The encroachments even from the premises of the Supreme Court should also be removed, he added.

The case pertaining to the encroachment was adjourned till Friday.

While hearing the Nasla Tower case, the apex court also directed the authorities to sell the land and compensate the affectees of Nasla Tower, a residential complex razed on its verdict.

The counsel, representing the Nasla Tower affectees, apprised the court that the builder of the residential complex had in fact died leaving his clients in a limbo.

The court then directed the affectees to approach the official assignee with the relevant ownership documents.

It also directed the authorities to submit a report on the market value of the Nasla Tower land and ordered publication of an advertisement for its sale / auction.

The court also sought a detailed report of the plot adjacent to the Nasla Tower land along with the details of the builder's heirs.

While issuing notice to the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Society, the court adjourned the hearing and gave one month time for the relevant authorities to submit their response in the said case.

