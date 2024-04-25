SC To Hear Case Pertaining IHC Judges' Letter On April 30
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 11:05 PM
A six member-larger bench of Supreme Court would take up the case on April 30, for hearing pertaining to the letters of six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) A six member-larger bench of Supreme Court would take up the case on April 30, for hearing pertaining to the letters of six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC).
The registrar office of the top court has issued the cause list.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would preside the hearing while Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali,
Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan would also be the part of the bench.
The top court had conducted first hearing on April 3, in this suo-moto case.
