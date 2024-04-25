PFA Launches Crackdown, Impose Fine For Selling Expired Drinks, Food Items
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 11:05 PM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Food Safety Team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in an operation had imposed fine to those markets and food outlets found involved in selling expired drinks and food items.
PFA team also visited school canteens in Tehsil Jhang and Athara Hazari on Thursday and took notice of selling substandard food.
Hussainia High School Jhang Sadar, and a store were also raided by the Food Authority and found banned drinks and expired edible items being supplied there.
The Food Authority has served fine notice and discarded the food items on the spot.
