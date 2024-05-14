Open Menu

13 Vehicles Impounded

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM

13 vehicles impounded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The secretary District Regional Transport Authority Sargodha impounded 13

vehicles and imposed fines on 19 others for not having documents and fitness

certificate on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Secretary DRTA Muhammad Tahir Malik checked documents

and fitness of various vehicles on Sargodha-Bhalwal and Sargodha-Rawalpindi roads.

He impounded 13 vehicles in police stations and imposed a fine of Rs 145,000 on 19 vehicles

over violations.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Sargodha

Recent Stories

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first m ..

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage

5 minutes ago
 Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

1 hour ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

1 hour ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

4 hours ago
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

15 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

15 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan