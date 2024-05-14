13 vehicles impounded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The secretary District Regional Transport Authority Sargodha impounded 13

vehicles and imposed fines on 19 others for not having documents and fitness

certificate on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Secretary DRTA Muhammad Tahir Malik checked documents

and fitness of various vehicles on Sargodha-Bhalwal and Sargodha-Rawalpindi roads.

He impounded 13 vehicles in police stations and imposed a fine of Rs 145,000 on 19 vehicles

over violations.