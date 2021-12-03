UrduPoint.com

1,329 Beggars Caught Last Month

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

1,329 beggars caught last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 1,329 beggars during the month of November.

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said here Friday that 730 male, 559 female and 40 child beggars were taken into custody from roads, crossings and markets.

The children were shifted to the Child Protection Welfare Bureau while male and female beggars were handed over to police after registration of cases against them.

He said that over 80 per cent of beggars were professionals who were apprehended several times and they were provided counseling to leave the menace.

He said that cases were also being registered against contractors of the beggars.

He also appealed to the citizens to avoid giving charity to the beggars on roads and streets.

Related Topics

Police Male November Market From

Recent Stories

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring ..

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring and Empowered Young Individua ..

9 minutes ago
 Beijing 2022 conducts water-conserving, eco-friend ..

Beijing 2022 conducts water-conserving, eco-friendly artificial snow making

28 seconds ago
 Committee expresses concerns over biometric verifi ..

Committee expresses concerns over biometric verification issues in Ehsaas progra ..

29 seconds ago
 Albania bans arrivals from six African countries

Albania bans arrivals from six African countries

31 seconds ago
 Premier League top three set for titanic title bat ..

Premier League top three set for titanic title battle

33 seconds ago
 126 fertilizers hoarders, profiteers arrested in a ..

126 fertilizers hoarders, profiteers arrested in a fortnight

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.