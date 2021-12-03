1,329 beggars caught last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 1,329 beggars during the month of November.

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said here Friday that 730 male, 559 female and 40 child beggars were taken into custody from roads, crossings and markets.

The children were shifted to the Child Protection Welfare Bureau while male and female beggars were handed over to police after registration of cases against them.

He said that over 80 per cent of beggars were professionals who were apprehended several times and they were provided counseling to leave the menace.

He said that cases were also being registered against contractors of the beggars.

He also appealed to the citizens to avoid giving charity to the beggars on roads and streets.