Open Menu

14 Netted Over Power Stealing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 12:20 PM

14 netted over power stealing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Friday caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

According to a spokesperson,the task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Suhail , Tanveer, Saqlain,Safiullah,Abdul Haleem,Waleed Khan,Hanzla,Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi Kamal and others.The police registered cases against them.

Recent Stories

Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: ..

Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA

52 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministe ..

UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

4 hours ago
 UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli dipl ..

UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital

11 hours ago
 'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new indus ..

'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..

12 hours ago
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike ..

Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad

12 hours ago
 Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over ..

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

13 hours ago
 UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers ..

UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Rec ..

Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..

13 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

14 hours ago
 Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project ..

Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globall ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan