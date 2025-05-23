14 Netted Over Power Stealing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Friday caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
According to a spokesperson,the task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Suhail , Tanveer, Saqlain,Safiullah,Abdul Haleem,Waleed Khan,Hanzla,Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi Kamal and others.The police registered cases against them.
