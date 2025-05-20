Open Menu

14 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 12:50 PM

14 power pilferers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.

The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Riaz, Tahir, Saqlain, Samiullah, Abdul Qadir , Waleed Khan,Hafizullah, Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi Kamal and others.

The police registered cases against them and launched investigation..

