14 Power Pilferers Nabbed
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.
The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught --Riaz, Tahir, Saqlain, Samiullah, Abdul Qadir , Waleed Khan,Hafizullah, Farzand Arain,Tariq,Sufi Kamal and others.
The police registered cases against them and launched investigation..
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 power pilferers nabbed6 minutes ago
-
J & K United Movement celebrates success of " Operation Banyan un Marsoos"6 minutes ago
-
24 netted over law breaking16 minutes ago
-
BISE cleared fake viral vedio spread in Examination centers.36 minutes ago
-
Police exposes fake kidnapping case36 minutes ago
-
Three POs held36 minutes ago
-
OEC offers paid internships to fresh graduates, postgraduates46 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab reviews CCD performance in Gujranwala,Sheikhupura46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects Indian allegation of attempt to attack Golden Temple46 minutes ago
-
IG vows best medical care for injured police heroes46 minutes ago
-
Chairperson PWPA visits families of victims in Baghbanpura tragic accident46 minutes ago
-
AJK proposes plan to develop Neelam valley as picturesque bounty of nature to promote tourism56 minutes ago