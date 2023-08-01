Open Menu

14 Private Members Bills Seeking To Set Up Universities, Institutions Introduced In NA

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

14 private members bills seeking to set up universities, institutions introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 14 private members bills mostly related to setting up new universities and educational institutions were introduced in the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday.

The bills included the Promotion and Protection of Gandhara Culture Authority Bill, 2023, the Margalla International University Bill, 2023, the Thar International Institute Bill, 2023, the King's University Islamabad Bill, 2023, the King's Institute of Higher education Bill, 2023, the Babrak Institute of Science, Art and Technology Bill, 2023, the Akhuwat Institute Kasur Bill, 2023, the Monarch Institute Bill, 2023, the Chenab Institute Bill, 2023, the Institute of Gujrat (IOG) Bill, 2023, the Falcon University of Sciences and Technology Bill, 2023, the Islamabad Metropolitan University, Bill, 2023, the Modern International University of Sciences, Bill, 2023 and the Islamabad University of Health Sciences and Emerging Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2023.

The bills were moved by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Dr Zulkiqar Ali Bhatti, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Tahira Aurangzeb, Chaudhary Armaghan Subhani and Wajiha Qamar in the House.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Technology Education Thar Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Gujrat Kasur

Recent Stories

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

9 minutes ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

42 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

57 minutes ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

57 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

2 hours ago
NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

2 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

2 hours ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

2 hours ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

2 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Informa ..

Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Information Security Regulation Versi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan