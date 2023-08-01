14 private members bills seeking to set up universities, institutions introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 14 private members bills mostly related to setting up new universities and educational institutions were introduced in the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday.

The bills included the Promotion and Protection of Gandhara Culture Authority Bill, 2023, the Margalla International University Bill, 2023, the Thar International Institute Bill, 2023, the King's University Islamabad Bill, 2023, the King's Institute of Higher education Bill, 2023, the Babrak Institute of Science, Art and Technology Bill, 2023, the Akhuwat Institute Kasur Bill, 2023, the Monarch Institute Bill, 2023, the Chenab Institute Bill, 2023, the Institute of Gujrat (IOG) Bill, 2023, the Falcon University of Sciences and Technology Bill, 2023, the Islamabad Metropolitan University, Bill, 2023, the Modern International University of Sciences, Bill, 2023 and the Islamabad University of Health Sciences and Emerging Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2023.

The bills were moved by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Dr Zulkiqar Ali Bhatti, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Tahira Aurangzeb, Chaudhary Armaghan Subhani and Wajiha Qamar in the House.