14 wind, solar projects to start 760MW power generation by December

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 14 wind and solar power projects with accumulative capacity of 760MW are likely to be commissioned by December.

Official sources said the projects had already achieved financial close and would start power generation by December.

Sharing the details, the sources said these projects included 50MW each Lakeside Energy Pvt Ltd, Artistic Wind Power Pvt Ltd, Liberity Wind Power 1, Indus Wind Energy Ltd, ACT2 Wind Pvt Ltd, Liberty Wind Power 2 Pvt Ltd, Nasda Green Energy Pvt Ltd, DIN Energy Ltd, Gul Ahmed Electric, 60MW Metro Wind Power Ltd, 100MW Zhenfa Energy Ltd.

All the said projects were being set up at Jhampir (Thatta) Sindh except Zhenfa, which was being established at Layyah (Punjab). They said these projects were facilitated by Alternative Energy board (AEDB).

Meanwhile, the the government had recently approved a new ARE Policy 2019. The policy aimed at creating a conducive environment supported by a robust framework for the sustainable growth of ARE Sector in Pakistan.

The GOP's strategic objectives of energy security, affordability of electricity, availability for all, environmental protection, sustainable development, social equity and mitigation of climate change will further be harnessed under the ARE Policy 2019.

The policy has an expanded scope encompassing all alternative and renewable energy sources, competitive procurement and addresses areas like distributed generation systems, off-grid solutions, B2B methodologies and rural energy services.

The ARE Policy 2019 is target-oriented and sets a target of achieving 20% on-grid capacity from ARE technologies by 2025 and 30% capacity by 2030.

Moreover, the ARE Policy 2019 envisages development of large scale ARE projects in all parts of the country through active participation of the provinces.

